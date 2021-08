SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Officials were contacted at 2:02 p.m. advising of the accident at Rt. 17 and Rt. 664. The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rt. 17 southbound is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as the investigation continues. The northbound lanes remain open and detours are in place.