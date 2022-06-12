Suffolk Police investigate fatal traffic incident involving ATV

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police are investigating a single-vehicle ATV traffic fatality that took place Saturday evening.

The fatal incident occurred in the roadway in the 300 block of Lummis Road. According to police, a single occupant was located dead on the scene.

Lummis Road has now reopened between Copeland Road and Porterfield Drive following the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.