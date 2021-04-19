Suffolk Police investigate fatal vehicle accident

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police and Fire & Rescue units responded to a report of single vehicle accident around 1:00 a.m. Monday. The crash took place on Route 164 westbound, at Bridge Road northbound near the Western Freeway.

After a preliminary investigation, officers determined that the vehicle was traveling westbound when it went off the roadway, into a wooded area, striking multiple trees.

The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

I-664 southbound exit 9A was shut down. Route 164/Bridge Road northbound currently has one lane of travel open at this time.

Traffic in this area will be affected for several hours with incremental road closures.

The investigation is ongoing.