Suffolk Police investigate hit-and-run that caused downed utility lines

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are investigating a hit and run that caused downed utility lines.

Crews are currently on the scene in the 6000 block of Route 58/Holland Road, east of Pioneer Road, due to downed utility lines at that location. Officials were called at 3:34 p.m.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed at this time. It is unknown how long the closure will be in place. Dominion Power has also been notified.

Police say it is believed the incident involved a hit and run and remains under investigation.

