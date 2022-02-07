Suffolk Police investigate report of sexual assault during after-school program at middle school

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that reportedly happened at a middle school.

According to police, the assault occurred on January 10 between 2:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Washington Street at John K. Kennedy Middle School.

Police were notified of the incident by a parent and her juvenile daughter on Friday, February 4.

The daughter said she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male while she was at the school for an after-school program. The after-school program is managed by an organization and is not affiliated with Suffolk or the school district.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information, they can log in here and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

