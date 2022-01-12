Suffolk Police investigate shooting, attempted carjacking

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting and attempted carjacking incident that took place early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive around 4:38 a.m.

The victim, 36-year-old Lavar Bowser, says that three men approached him on foot and attempted to rob him of his vehicle at this location.

Bowser was reluctant to give up his vehicle and was shot by one of the men. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police the three men fled the scene in a possible blue crossover SUV.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

