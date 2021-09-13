Watch
Suffolk Police investigate shooting in Wynnewood neighborhood

Posted at 5:55 PM, Sep 13, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are currently investigating shooting incidents that occurred Sunday evening in the area of Magnolia Drive and Camellia Drive.

Officials received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the Wynnewood neighborhood at 7:10 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man that had sustained a non-life-threatening injury while walking in the area. He refused medical treatment. Multiple rounds of casings were located in the area, and an occupied residence in the 6000 block of Camellia Drive was also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

