Suffolk Police investigate shooting in Wynnewood neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are currently investigating shooting incidents that occurred Sunday evening in the area of Magnolia Drive and Camellia Drive.

Officials received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the Wynnewood neighborhood at 7:10 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man that had sustained a non-life-threatening injury while walking in the area. He refused medical treatment. Multiple rounds of casings were located in the area, and an occupied residence in the 6000 block of Camellia Drive was also struck by gunfire.

