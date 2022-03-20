Suffolk Police investigate shooting into several occupied homes

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people and many homes and a vehicle damaged.

On Saturday around 7:35 p.m., officials received several calls about shots being fired in the area of the 900 block of Brook Ave. When officers arrived on the scene they found several shell casings, observed several occupied residences and a vehicle that had been damaged from gunfire.

According to witnesses, the incident started when a groups of individuals attempted to start a physical altercation with another group and then several individuals pulled out weapons and began shooting.

A man and woman were treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue. The man was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.