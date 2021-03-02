Suffolk police investigate shooting involving juvenile

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police investigate a shooting incident that happened early Monday evening, March 1.

Officers responded to a report that a juvenile male victim was shot while in the 400 block of Wilson Street around 7:22 p.m.

He was assessed and treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and then airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

