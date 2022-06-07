Suffolk Police investigate shooting that injured a 48-year-old man

SUFFOLK, VA - Suffolk Police is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Church Street early Tuesday morning.

The Suffolk 911 Center received the call at 12:36 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival authorities located an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound, several shell casing in the roadway, and two residences that were damaged.

The injured 48-year-old man was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and then transported to a local hospital. His injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

