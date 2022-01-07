Watch
Suffolk Police investigate stabbing and robbery incident

Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 07, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is investigating a stabbing and robbery incident that occurred in the 200 block of Pinner Street on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Dispatch was notified of the incident at 3:19 p.m.

An Officer responded to Sentara Obici Hospital, the victim was transported by private vehicle to that location. His injuries are considered serious but not critical.

The victim was later transported to another area hospital.

Officers located the crime scene in the 200 block of Pinner Street and spoke with a female victim who reported that she and the other male victim had come in contact with an unknown male inside her home.

Following a verbal argument between the three parties, the two males left the home and continued the argument outside during which time the suspect reportedly stabbed the male victim.

Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the female’s phone.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

