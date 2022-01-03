Suffolk Police investigate strong armed robbery involving juvenile suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is investigating a strong armed robbery incident which occurred around 11 a.m. on December 27, 2021, in the 400 block of Bank Street.

On December 31, 2021, authorities arrested a 17-year-old man in connection with the strong armed robbery incident.

The juvenile was charged with Robbery Using Firearm or Displaying a Firearm (F), Possession of Assault or Handgun by Juvenile (M), and Use or Display of Firearm in Commission of Felony (F).

Officers responded to the scene and located the victim who advised he had made arrangements to sell a pair of tennis shoes to a buyer through Facebook Messenger.

The victim reported that he made contact with the juvenile suspect who displayed a firearm and took the shoes before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described by the victim as a Black Male wearing a black and bleached hoodie and a mask.

This incident is still under investigation.