Suffolk teen injured after Sunday night shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday, May 2, 2021, near the intersection of Ben Street and East Washington Street.

According to a news release, the report came in around 8:40 p.m., and officers responded to the Hoffler Apartments complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street where the victim was initially located.

Upon preliminary investigation, Officers located a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was ground transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

