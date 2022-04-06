Suffolk Police investigate two vehicle crash involving school bus

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two vehicle accident involving a school bus and a pickup truck.
The accident happened at the intersection of Route 58/Holland Road at Kenyon Road, today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Authorities received reports of the incident at 9:53 a.m.
There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.
The driver of the pickup was trapped and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel were able to extricate the woman who had serious but non-life threatening injuries. Nightingale transported the patient to an area hospital following initial medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.
The school bus driver did not report any injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.