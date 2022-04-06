Watch
Suffolk Police investigate two vehicle crash involving school bus

Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 11:42:02-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a two vehicle accident involving a school bus and a pickup truck.

The accident happened at the intersection of Route 58/Holland Road at Kenyon Road, today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Authorities received reports of the incident at 9:53 a.m.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

The driver of the pickup was trapped and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel were able to extricate the woman who had serious but non-life threatening injuries. Nightingale transported the patient to an area hospital following initial medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

The school bus driver did not report any injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

