Suffolk Police investigates early morning shooting

Posted at 12:23 PM, Nov 19, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting that has left an adult male with multiple injuries.

The Suffolk 911 center received a call at 6:56 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, telling police an adult male had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was at a residence in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 29-year-old adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was treated by Suffolk Fire/EMS and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crime scene location is unknown and there is no information regarding a suspect at this time.

