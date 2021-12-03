Suffolk Police investigating after 17-year-old shot on Wellons Street

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot while in the 100 block of Wellons Street Thursday evening.

Dispatchers received the call just before 7 p.m.

Police tell News 3 the victim is 17 years old.

Authorities say he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Suffolk Fire/EMS personnel took him to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at P3Tips.com.

