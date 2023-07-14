Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk police investigating after man hit, killed by train

Police said they're investigating it as an accident.
Suffolk police vehicle
News 3
Suffolk police vehicle
Suffolk police vehicle
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 15:25:16-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train.

Just after 12:10 p.m. Thursday, a Norfolk Southern track supervisor called 911, saying he was in the area of N. 9th and N. 10th streets when he saw a backpack and a body in between the tracks, according to a press release from the Suffolk Police Department.

When police got to the scene, they found "an obviously deceased male that was struck by a train," the release stated.

Authorities identified the victim as 22-year-old Clyde Herbert Hill III, of Suffolk.

The police department told News 3 they're investigating this as an accident.

Police are asking with information to call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV