Suffolk police investigating after man hit, killed by train

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train.

Just after 12:10 p.m. Thursday, a Norfolk Southern track supervisor called 911, saying he was in the area of N. 9th and N. 10th streets when he saw a backpack and a body in between the tracks, according to a press release from the Suffolk Police Department.

When police got to the scene, they found "an obviously deceased male that was struck by a train," the release stated.

Authorities identified the victim as 22-year-old Clyde Herbert Hill III, of Suffolk.

The police department told News 3 they're investigating this as an accident.

Police are asking with information to call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.