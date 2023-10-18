Suffolk police investigating commercial armed robbery on E. Washington St.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a convenience store in the 600 block of East Washington Street was robbed on Oct. 17.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store and one of them produced a gun and demanded cash while the other took money from the register.

Both suspects then ran from the store in the direction of Oak Street, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the suspects get into an unknown vehicle and flee the area.

Police say at this time, the identities of the suspects are unknown, and a description of the getaway car is under investigation.

Police say they are actively working on the case, reviewing available surveillance footage and gathering evidence that could lead to the identification and subsequent arrests of those responsible.

Officers are asking those who may have information to contact Suffolk police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

