Suffolk Police investigating double shooting that left man, woman injured

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating after two people were shot while in the 300 block of Hunter Street Friday night.

Dispatchers got a call about shots being fired in the area at 10:23 p.m.

While officers were en route to investigate, another call came in, this time advising of a man being shot in the same area.

Members of Suffolk Fire & Rescue treated the man and released him.

A second caller, a woman, called to say she had been shot while in the 300 block of Hunter Street. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel also gave her treatment and took her to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com, the Suffolk Police Department website, or the police department's Facebook page.

