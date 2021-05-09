Watch
Suffolk Police investigating fast-food restaurant armed robbery

Posted at 12:44 PM, May 09, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Zaxby's that happened early Sunday morning.

Dispatch received a call for the incident at about 12:23 a.m., and officers responded to the 6100 block of College Drive.

When they arrived, they learned that the suspect entered the restaurant through a rear door with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the scene with an unknown amount of money.

There were no injuries, police said.

According to police, the suspect is a light-skinned black male with a thin build. Police said he was approximately 6'1" and in his early 20s, and had short twists in his hair. There are currently no surveillance photos available.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

