Suffolk Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night.

According to police, at approximately 10:59 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Manning Road for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead in the roadway.

The victim's identity is being withheld until next-of-kin are notified.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this crash, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

