Suffolk Police investigating incidents involving shootings into occupied home, vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 400 block of Wilson Street Friday night.

Around 7:19 p.m. on the night of the incident, officers responded to the scene after they heard gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, they found bullet holes in the front of a home. The person who lives in the home was not hurt.

At 7:15 p.m., another officer responded to the 200 block of Pine Street in reference to a report of a vehicle that was reportedly hit by gunfire at the corner of Smith Street and Wellons Street. The people inside the vehicle were not hurt.

These incidents are still under investigation.

If you know anything about these shootings or have evidence to share, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police via their website or Facebook page. You can also call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

