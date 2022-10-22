Suffolk Police investigating shooting on First Avenue

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police said two people had to go to the hospital after a shooting Friday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found another person with an injury from an assault. Both victims went to the hospital for treatment.

Police said their investigation found the incident happened in the 100 block of First Avenue.

An investigation is underway, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-LOCK-U-UP.