Suffolk police look for credit card theft, fraud suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are is asking for help finding a man suspected of credit card theft and fraud.

On July 16, a credit card was stolen from the 5800 block of Harbour View Boulevard and was later used in at ABC store in Portsmouth, according to a Suffolk news release.

Police said the suspect is a Back man with a beard and earrings. He was wearing an orthopedic boot on his right foot at the time of the theft and has a discolored scar on his left elbow.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police or the Suffolk Crime Line. Submit a tip online at p3tips.com, the SPD website, theSuffolk Crime Lineor the SPD Facebook page. Tips can also be made to 888-LOCK-U-UP and 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.