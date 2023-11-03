Watch Now
News

Actions

Suffolk police look for suspect in convenience store robbery

Suffolk police look for suspect in Convivence store robbery
Suffolk Police Department
Suffolk police look for suspect in Convivence store robbery
Posted at 4:28 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 16:30:08-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is looking for a suspect in a commercial robbery at a convenience store on Thursday.

Police say that around 1:45 a.m., a man forcibly entered the store and demanded items, including cash, from a store employee.

The suspect is a Black man who was wearing a blue vest, a baseball hat and dark pants, according to the SPD. After the robbery, the suspect left the store in a vehicle headed east on Holland Road.

The Suffolk Police Department says that anyone with information about the robbery should contact Suffolk police or call the Crime Line. Online tip submissions can be made through www.p3tips.com or by visiting the Suffolk Police Department website and clicking on the Suffolk Crime Line link.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV