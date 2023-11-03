Suffolk police look for suspect in convenience store robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is looking for a suspect in a commercial robbery at a convenience store on Thursday.

Police say that around 1:45 a.m., a man forcibly entered the store and demanded items, including cash, from a store employee.

The suspect is a Black man who was wearing a blue vest, a baseball hat and dark pants, according to the SPD. After the robbery, the suspect left the store in a vehicle headed east on Holland Road.

The Suffolk Police Department says that anyone with information about the robbery should contact Suffolk police or call the Crime Line. Online tip submissions can be made through www.p3tips.com or by visiting the Suffolk Police Department website and clicking on the Suffolk Crime Line link.