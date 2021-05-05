Suffolk Police looking for suspect who robbed BayPort Credit Union at gunpoint

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are looking for the person who robbed a local credit union at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:03 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a robbery that happened at the BayPort Credit Union in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect entered the credit union, showed a gun and demanded money. He fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during this robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male who is between 6' 6'3" tall and weighs between 180-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes. Police have released surveillance footage of him, which can be seen above.

Officials say he may be the same person who robbed the BB&T Bank in the 1500 block of N. Main Street on April 30.

If you can identify this person or if you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.