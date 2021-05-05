Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Police looking for suspect who robbed BayPort Credit Union at gunpoint

May have also robbed BB&T Bank on April 30
items.[0].image.alt
Suffolk Police Department
SU 1000 University Boulevard BayPort Credit Union robbery (May 4) .png
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 22:31:31-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are looking for the person who robbed a local credit union at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:03 p.m., dispatchers received a call for a robbery that happened at the BayPort Credit Union in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect entered the credit union, showed a gun and demanded money. He fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during this robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male who is between 6' 6'3" tall and weighs between 180-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes. Police have released surveillance footage of him, which can be seen above.

Officials say he may be the same person who robbed the BB&T Bank in the 1500 block of N. Main Street on April 30.

If you can identify this person or if you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need