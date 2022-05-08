Suffolk Police release images of 3 suspects who allegedly hit victim with metal pole outside convenience store

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying three people involved in an aggravated assault outside of a convenience store.

According to police, on Monday, May 2, officers were called to the Happy Shopper store at around 7:47 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a male victim had argued with three unknown suspects and was attached by one of the suspects.

Police said the victim was struck by a metal pole as he and a female were walking into the parking lot at the scene of the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects at the scene.

If you or someone you know can identify the people in the photos above, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.