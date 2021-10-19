Suffolk Police respond to an accident involving school buses

SUFFOLK, Va - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded a multi-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Nansemond Parkway Elementary School.

Emergency Emergency Communications was notified early Tuesday morning at 9:02 a.m.

The vehicles involved were two Suffolk Public School buses.

Both buses were transporting a total of 25 students.

The students were assessed by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and following that assessment school administration determined if they should still report to school.

One of the bus drivers was evaluated at the scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, and the adult female was ground transported to a local hospital for further medical observation.

Out of the 25 students, six awaited the arrival of their parents/guardians so that they could determine if they desired medical transport or if they wished to transport their children for potential further medical observation.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.