Suffolk Police respond to barricade situation

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are currently on the scene of a barricade situation.

The incident occurred in the area of Hampton Roads Crossing in the 2200 block of Humphreys Drive at 12:45 p.m.

Officials received a call for service regarding a person with a gun during a domestically related disturbance.

The Crisis Negotiations Team, SWAT Team and multiple officers are currently on scene. Everyone should avoid the area, and residents in the immediate area should shelter in place until advised otherwise.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and this is a developing story.