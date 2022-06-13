Suffolk Police search for man in stolen vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Monday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., Suffolk Police responded to the 5600 block of Shoulders Hill Road for a report of a carjacking.

Officers arrived and located a woman who said that a man approached her while she was seated in her vehicle and demanded she gives him her vehicle.

She feared for her safety and complied. The man fled the scene with her vehicle in an unknown direction.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male, short with a thin build, dark colored hair and dark colored pants. The victim’s vehicle is described as a four door, red in color 2015 Hyundai Tuscon, displaying Virginia registration KER-5712.

The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.