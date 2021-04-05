Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Police search for man seen breaking and entering into home

items.[0].image.alt
Suffolk Police
Belleharbour Circle (1).jpg
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 17:05:20-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person that is wanted for breaking and entering.

Police say the incident occurred on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the 2000 block of Belleharbour Circle.

Photos provided by police show a man in a person's home.

Anyone who can identify the subject, or with any information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line by calling 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information, they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education