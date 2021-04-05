Suffolk Police search for man seen breaking and entering into home

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person that is wanted for breaking and entering.

Police say the incident occurred on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the 2000 block of Belleharbour Circle.

Photos provided by police show a man in a person's home.

Anyone who can identify the subject, or with any information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line by calling 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information, they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

