Suffolk Police search for missing, endangered man

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is searching for a missing 20-year-old man with a diminished mental capacity.

Edward Raashon Osbourne was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Berry Ridge Lane.

Osbourne is 5’9”, weighing approximately 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with a thin white stripe and jeans.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are still actively looking in the area to locate the individual.

The investigation remains ongoing.