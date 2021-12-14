Watch
Suffolk Police search for missing, endangered man

City of Suffolk
Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 14, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is searching for a missing 20-year-old man with a diminished mental capacity.

Edward Raashon Osbourne was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Berry Ridge Lane.

Osbourne is 5’9”, weighing approximately 250 pounds, and was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie with a thin white stripe and jeans.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are still actively looking in the area to locate the individual.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

