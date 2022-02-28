Suffolk Police search for teen boy that ran away Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police need the public's help in locating a teen boy who ran away from his guardian Monday.

Police say they are searching for 16-year-old Rashad Pierre Lewis who ran away from his custodial guardian shortly before 4 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Main Street.

They say he was last seen was wearing a blue jacket with fur on the hood, black jeans, and camouflage-colored shoes. He also has another pair of black shoes in his possession.

Lewis is between 5’9” and 5’10” tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has his hair in twists.

If anyone would see Lewis, they are asked to please notify Suffolk Police immediately by calling 911.

