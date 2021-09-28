Suffolk Police searching for missing 18-year-old woman last seen leaving home on Sept. 24

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are asking for the public's help finding an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home last week.

Police say Elizabeth Amos was last seen leaving her home in the 300 block of Sherwood Dr. at 6 p.m. on September 24. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Amos is described as being 5'5" tall, weighing 199 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, black leggings and black UGG boots.

Authorities say Amos has a medical condition and requires medication.

If you have seen Amos or know where she may be, you are asked to please contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887, Option 5).

