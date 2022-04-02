Watch
Suffolk Police searching for missing 92-year-old man suffering from early stages of dementia

Suffolk Police Department
Lynn Edward Smith
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 02, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man suffering from the early stages of dementia.

On April 2, 2022, 92-year-old Lynn Edward Smith left his Suffolk home around 7 a.m. He is believed to be heading to Washington, D.C.

Police say no one has been in contact with Smith since he went missing.

Smith is driving a dark blue 2008 Ford Fusion with DC tags of HP23176. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark blue sweatshirt, black suspenders and a black cap.

According to police, Smith suffers from several medical conditions which requires medication.

If you or someone you know locates Smith, please check on his medical wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with Smith or has any further information is asked to call the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350.

