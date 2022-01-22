Suffolk Police searching for missing, endangered man last seen driving in Hampton

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered adult man last seen Friday morning.

According to police, 83-year-old Norman Fletcher left his Suffolk home around 11 a.m. Friday, and was thought to be heading to the 500 block of E. Washington Street in Suffolk. Fletcher never arrived at his destination.

Police say Fletcher does not have a cell phone, and there has been no contact since he went missing.

Fletcher is driving a silver 2008 Lexus EX350 with Virginia tags of JMM-8980. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton at approximately 5:%1 p.m.

Police also said Fletcher has a medical condition and requires medication.

If you or someone you know has information on Fletcher's whereabouts, call the Suffolk Police Department's Emergency Communications Center at (757) 923-2350, option 8. Police said if you locate Fletcher, please check on his medical wellbeing.