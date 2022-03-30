Family fears for missing Suffolk woman's safety after being last seen driving away from home Tuesday afternoon

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

Tosha Yarnell Watkins, 43, was last seen leaving her home in the 100 block of Niblick Circle around 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. According to police, she was driving a brown 2009 Saturn Outlook, license plate UYC6164.

Watkins is described as a light-skinned black woman standing between 5’9” and 6’1” tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey fuzzy jacket with a hood, a white Nike baseball cap and black sweatpants with white dots on them.

Watkins’ family is concerned for her safety as she has not been seen or heard from since leaving and her location is not known at this time.

If you or someone you know has information on where Watkins is, call 911 or your local police department.