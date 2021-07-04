Watch
Suffolk Police searching for suspect in convenience store armed robbery

Suffolk Police Department
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 12:40:09-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a West Constance Road convenience store was robbed Friday night.

According to police, dispatch was contacted about the robbery at 6:57 p.m., and officers responded to the Corner Mart in the 800 block of West Constance Road. When they arrived, they learned that a male subject entered the store with a gun and robbed the store of an unknown amount of money before running away from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The above surveillance image of the suspect shows a black male wearing an orange safety vest, a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, with a white cloth over his head and a white face covering.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

