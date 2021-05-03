Suffolk Police seek help identifying armed bank robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police have provided several video surveillance photos of the subject from an armed bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the BB&T located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

After an investigation police determined that the subject entered the bank, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The subject then ran after getting money.

After running, police said the subject got into a vehicle on North Main Street. That vehicle was previously identified as a newer model, 4-door reddish or burgundy colored sedan.

Anyone who can identify the subject in photos above or has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.