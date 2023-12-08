Watch Now
Suffolk police sergeant arrested, faces three charges

Posted at 4:50 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 17:10:52-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk police sergeant has been arrested and charged as a result of time-audit investigation.

Sergeant Hector Rosario Jr. is charged with one count forging and utter a public document, one count computer fraud and one count obtaining money under false pretenses, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

The SPD says that the investigation is ongoing and Rosario has been placed on administrative leave.

