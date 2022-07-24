SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department responded to a barricaded subject at an apartment complex Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at a residence in the complex at 601 Hillpoint Boulevard. The department's Crisis Negotiation Team negotiated with the subject, who informed police that they had a weapon.

The department's SWAT team responded, entered the residence and took the subject into custody without further incident at around 10:50 p.m.

The subject's identity and charges have not been released.

