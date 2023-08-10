Suffolk police to hold active shooter training

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department and the Suffolk Fire & Rescue will conduct multi-agency active shooter training exercises Thursday, Aug. 17.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the SPD and SFR will perform an active shooter exercises at Lakeland High School and Camp Community College, according to a Suffolk press release. The exercises will be simulations staged by the SPD and SFR focused on law enforcement and first responders' response plan for active shooters.

The city said the training is to ensure a coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery in case of of a major incident.

Agencies participating in the exercise include Suffolk Police Department, Suffolk Fire & Rescue, Suffolk Public Schools, Camp Community College and Sentara Obici Hospital.