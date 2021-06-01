Watch
Suffolk presents family movie event with the showing of 'The Addams Family'

Wendell Franks
Bucket of Popcorn With Movie Tickets
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 01, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Addams Family is coming to Suffolk for a family movie event!

Suffolk Tourism, in partnership with the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, will present the animated family film, The Addams Family, at the Suffolk Center, on Sunday, June 13.

The event begins at 2 p.m., and admission is only $1 per person. This film is rated PG and has a running time of 86 minutes; all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing practices, only 160 seats at the 530-seat Birdsong Theater and masks are required.

