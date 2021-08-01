Watch
Suffolk Tourism presents 'Trolls World Tour' for families at Suffolk Center Birdsong Theater

$1 admission
Wendell Franks
Bucket of Popcorn With Movie Tickets
Posted at 6:40 PM, Aug 01, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - A family fun movie day is coming to Downtown Suffolk.

The animated family film, "Trolls World Tour," will be shown in the Center’s Birdsong Theater on Sunday, August 8, at 2 p.m. The Center is conveniently located at 110 West Finney Avenue in Downtown Historic Suffolk.

Admission is $1 per person.

"Trolls World Tour" is a musical film with a cast that includes Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Rachel Bloom, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

This film is rated PG and has a running time of 90 minutes. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, please contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757.923.2900, or visit SuffolkCenter.org.

