Suffolk Public Library launches home delivery service for Holland area

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Public Library has launched a home delivery pilot program to the Holland area.

The library’s Home Delivery Service is a pilot program available to a small number of customers in a limited area of Holland. The service provides contactless, monthly delivery with a personalized selection of up to 10 items.

Postcards are being mailed to homes in Holland about the service.

People who are interested in the service should email the library at spldelivers@suffolkva.us or call (757) 514-7715 with any questions.