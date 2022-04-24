Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Public Library launches home delivery service for Holland area

Library books
Matt Pearl
Library books
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 16:23:54-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Public Library has launched a home delivery pilot program to the Holland area.

The library’s Home Delivery Service is a pilot program available to a small number of customers in a limited area of Holland. The service provides contactless, monthly delivery with a personalized selection of up to 10 items.

Postcards are being mailed to homes in Holland about the service.

People who are interested in the service should email the library at spldelivers@suffolkva.us or call (757) 514-7715 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home