Suffolk Public Library to host annual teen lock-in event virtually with games and prizes

Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 17:50:46-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Public Library is set to hold its annual 'Teen Lock-In' event virtually on July 30.

The virtual lock-in event will take place on July 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event is free for teens 13 to 17 years old.

The library's teen interns are assisting in creating the activities for this year’s lock-in. There will be games, pajama parties, crafts, door prizes, and more.

Registration is required for this event and all participants will receive supplies needed for this virtual program while supplies last.

After registering, teens will be notified once their Virtual2Go pack is available for pickup.

To register, click here.

