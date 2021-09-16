Watch
Suffolk Public Schools students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12 to participate in athletics

Posted at 4:17 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 16:17:40-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - All Suffolk Public Schools student-athletes will need to roll up their sleeve if they want to get on the field this school year.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed to News 3 Thursday that on September 9, the Suffolk School Board voted 6-1 to approve the requirement of all students participating in high school and middle school athletics to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12.

If students are not fully vaccinated by then, they will need to submit a weekly negative PCR test to their school nurse.

Students who are already fully vaccinated will need to show proof of vaccination to the nurse.

This mandate comes as more high school football games throughout Hampton Roads have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

