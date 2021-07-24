Suffolk Public Schools to hold job fair for various positions

SUFFOLK, Va. - Are you in the process of looking for employment?

Suffolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

The school system is hiring for various positions including, substitute bus drivers, substitute cafeteria workers, substitute bus aides and custodians, and substitute teachers and teacher assistants.

An incentive plan up to $1,000 is available for substitute bus drivers.

The pay rates are being offered for the following positions:



Substitute bus driver pay: $14.60 an hour

Contracted bus driver pay: $14.60 an hour

Substitute bus aide: $9.50 an hour

Substitute custodian: $9.50 an hour

Substitute cafeteria staff pay: $9.50 an hour

Contracted cafeteria staff pay: $13.84 an hour

Substitute teachers can earn $85 to $100 per day

Substitute teacher assistants can earn $67 per day

Applications can be completed at the job fair and online applications are available here.