Suffolk Public Schools to hold job fair for various positions

SUFFOLK, Va. - Are you in the process of looking for employment?
Suffolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.
The school system is hiring for various positions including, substitute bus drivers, substitute cafeteria workers, substitute bus aides and custodians, and substitute teachers and teacher assistants.
An incentive plan up to $1,000 is available for substitute bus drivers.
The pay rates are being offered for the following positions:
- Substitute bus driver pay: $14.60 an hour
- Contracted bus driver pay: $14.60 an hour
- Substitute bus aide: $9.50 an hour
- Substitute custodian: $9.50 an hour
- Substitute cafeteria staff pay: $9.50 an hour
- Contracted cafeteria staff pay: $13.84 an hour
- Substitute teachers can earn $85 to $100 per day
- Substitute teacher assistants can earn $67 per day
Applications can be completed at the job fair and online applications are available here.