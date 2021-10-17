Suffolk residents to celebrate Halloween with drive-thru trunk or treat event

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk families are in for a safe and sweet treat this Halloween.

The Suffolk Office on Youth will be hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat event. Organizers say there will be plenty of trunks filled with candy for families little "ghouls and goblins." Candy will be provided to kids ages 12 and under (while supplies last).

The event will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center Parking Lot, located at 138 S. 6th Street.

Only participants in vehicles can attend this event. Costumes are not required, but they are certainly welcomed.

Organizers ask families to not attend this event that if anyone in the household is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to others who have experienced those symptoms within the last 14 days.

Social distancing will be enforced. Wearing a face mask is strongly recommended, but is not required.