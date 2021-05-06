Suffolk restaurant damaged in fire; No injuries reported

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a local restaurant Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at Mason's Grill and Smokehouse, located in the 100 block of Burnetts Way, at about 9:11 a.m. Crews arrived six minutes later.

Battalion Chief Demetri Wilson said that a internal smoker that vents from the top of the building experienced an internal fire that extended outside of the smoker, causing moderate damage to the kitchen area and range hood.

The smoker was damaged and will need to be replaced, and the restaurant is closed at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.